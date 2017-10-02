Crews Investigate Structure Fire in Monongalia County

Authorities are investigating after a structure fire on Tram Street in Monongalia County Monday morning.
It happened just after 2 a.m., according to MECCA 911 officials.
Fire officials said there were no injuries to report.
Volunteer fire departments from River Road, Granville, and Westover all responded to the call.
Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.