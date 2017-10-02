Canaan Valley Hosts Mock Ski Disaster Drill

At the Canaan Ski Lodge, members from local fire, police and acting departments came together to simulate what would happen in the event of a ski lift failure.

Actors were given specific instruction on how to act and what to say. They were broken into three categories, injured, critical or deceased to simulate different accidents.

Response teams were to act as if the situation were real. They were in charge of calling the 911 center, taking vitals of actors on scene, and loading patients into vehicles.

Emergency consultant Jeff Harvey said it was "just a practice makes perfect situation, an opportunity for them to come together in a safe learning environment, test out plans and procedures and identify areas where they can make improvements before something actually happens."

Crews said they hope never to put the knowledge to use, but that they want to be prepared should the need arise.