Separate Rallies Held For and Against Fairmont Human Rights Ordinance

In Fairmont Sunday, Marion County for Progress hosted a rally in front of the courthouse supporting the Human Rights Commission Ordinance passed by Fairmont City Council. The newly-appointed commission helps curb discrimination in the community. Rally-goers hoped to squash misinformation about the ordinance and the commission.

"What we’ve done today is encourage people to support the Human Rights Commission and to get the word out that there are others saying that it's something that it’s not. It is a human rights commission," said Councilman Philip Mason.

Meanwhile, a few minutes down the road at V&W Electric, Keep Fairmont Safe, a group of citizens against the new commission, petitioned for a repeal of the ordinance. The group hoped to get signatures to put the new ordinance up for a vote by Fairmont citizens. The group wants their voice to be heard, and believed the best way to do that was to host their own rally.

"So that Fairmont can have a voice, rather than a council choosing something for us that a lot of us are against. I think it’s important that it goes to a vote and that’s what we want. That’s what our petition’s about," said Fairmont citizen Kandice Nuzum.