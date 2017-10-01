Senator Capito and Congressman McKinley Host an Academy Day at University High School

Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman McKinley hosted an Academy Day at University High School on Sunday. This is for students interested in learning more about admission to U.S. service academies and available ROTC scholarships.

Academy Days are a great opportunity for students to explore the possibility of attending one of several prestigious academic institutions and meet with admissions representatives.

Congressman David McKinley says this is a rare opportunity for students across West Virginia.

"This is something very special, and it's one of the most important perks that we can offer as members of Congress, is to nominate individuals that have the leadership skills. The education they're going to get, the discipline that they're going to have. That's what forms our country," said McKinley.

During each event, admissions representatives from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Military/Army, Naval and Merchant Marine are available to answer questions.

"We are residents of West Virginia and we know what a great opportunity this is for the High School kids of West Virginia," said Diane Kinney, West Point Field Force Officer District One of WV. "And as volunteers, we're not even paid. We work as volunteers for West Point, We just want to share as much as we can and help our community and our kids get into this Academy."

Senior Derek Dearth says that he is grateful for the event put on by Senator Capito and Congressman McKinley that gives him the opportunity to learn more about the academies. He is interested in attending West Point.

"They are the ones that are helping you get to your dream school because you have to get a congressional nomination to even be considered for admissions to an Academy," said Dearth. "So they're a very big factor in the admissions process so it's very nice that they are taking the time out of their day to come and help West Virginia students reach their dream schools."

"I've always enjoyed this process. It's a very deliberative process, and hopefully we'll identify the best students in America to go to these schools," said Congressman David Mckinley.