Fall Fire Season Begins

FALL FIRE SEASON: October 1st marks the beginning of fire season in West Virginia. ALL outdoor burning is prohibited from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM now through December 31st.
State Law also requires a 10-foot-wide strip that is free of burnable debris completely around your fire.
You must remain on site until the fire is extinguished. If you allow a fire to grow out of control, you will be charged with misdemeanor and will be subject to fines of up to $1000.
To read more on state regulations, current threat levels & to learn about wildfire prevention, visit West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.