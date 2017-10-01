Fall Fire Season Begins

FALL FIRE SEASON: October 1st marks the beginning of fire season in West Virginia. ALL outdoor burning is prohibited from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM now through December 31st.



State Law also requires a 10-foot-wide strip that is free of burnable debris completely around your fire.



You must remain on site until the fire is extinguished. If you allow a fire to grow out of control, you will be charged with misdemeanor and will be subject to fines of up to $1000.



To read more on state regulations, current threat levels & to learn about wildfire prevention, visit West Virginia Division of Forestry.