Clarksburg Fire Department Kicks Off Fire Prevention Week

The fire department kicked off Fire Prevention Week by opening the fire station up to the community. The department hosted different activities and encourages kids and adults to take a spin in the fire truck.

Firefighters said they host the event every year as a way to keep in contact with the community.

Jonathan Brady, firefighter, said "Every year we invite the community over to give fire truck rides to kids. They donate 2 cans of canned goods and then they take a ride in the fire truck. The donations go to the Mustard Seed and its just a way for us to give back to the community."