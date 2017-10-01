Clarksburg Fire Department Kicks Off Fire Prevention Week - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Clarksburg Fire Department Kicks Off Fire Prevention Week

Posted: Updated:
By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Connect

The fire department kicked off Fire Prevention Week by opening the fire station up to the community. The department hosted different activities and encourages kids and adults to take a spin in the fire truck.

Firefighters said they host the event every year as a way to keep in contact with  the community.

Jonathan Brady, firefighter, said "Every year we invite the community over to give fire truck rides to kids. They donate 2 cans of canned goods and then they take a ride in the fire truck. The donations go to the Mustard Seed and its just a way for us to give back to the community."

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.