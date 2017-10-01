Trinity Assembly of God Hosts Annual Harvest Festival Weekend

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Antwaan Randle El spoke to the congregation at Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont. He helped the church celebrate the final day of its Harvest Festival. The church hosted the two-day event as a way to open the church up and expose people to its different activities.

Amber Francher, organizer, said "We just like to be able to give to the community, to provide an opportunity to people who maybe normally wouldn't go to church to feel like they wanted to come to church and see somebody that they knew like Antwaan Randle El and hear what he has to say."

Also in attendance, Fairmont State Head Basketball Coach Joe Mazzula and his team.