Buckwheat Festival Wraps Up With Car Show

Sunday wrapped up the last day of the Annual Buckwheat Festival in Kingwood Preston County.

The big event for Sunday was the Buckwheat Festival Car Show that features all makes and models for the community to see.

A meal of Buckwheat cakes was served for festival goers to enjoy one last time in the Kingwood Community Building.

Organizers say that it was a huge success, as always.

"It's been a great week so far, the weather has cooperated really, really well, the WVU Band came and did their thing yesterday, so that's always a great thrill for us, and they bring a lot of people. Now, we just get to put everything away and start planning for next year," said Thomas Robinson, organizer with the Buckwheat Festival.

A muzzle loader raffle and $10,000 giveaway concluded the event Sunday evening at 4:30.