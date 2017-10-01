Meet the Mon Event Introduces the Community to the River

Members of the Morgantown Community were able to familiarize themselves with the Mon River with a Meet the Mon event on Sunday afternoon.

Participants were able to tour the Monongahela River on kayaks and paddle boards.

This was a free event where all of the equipment needed was provided for those seeking to learn more about touring the river.

Morgantown Area Paddlers, Friends of Deckers Creek, Adventure WV, WVU's Rec and Park Program, and ORC and BOPARC collaborated to put on this event.

"We're a river town, but sometimes I think that we forget that we're a river town and we don't get to get out on the river on a warm day and experience community and the water and the beauty of our river valley, and it's a whole different perspective," said Jenny Selin, Morgantown City Council Member.

Nearly 100 participants took part in the event on the sunny day.