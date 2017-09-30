Open Heart Ministries Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Open Heart Ministries held a 10th anniversary dinner at St. Luke's to say thanks to some of the people who have donated their time and resources. The Open Heart Ministry has donated over $500,000 to families and individuals in need in Harrison county over the past ten years.

The organization provides relief to Harrison county residents who need help with rent, utilities, medical bills, etc. On Saturday, a silent auction dinner for the volunteers and workers served as a way to bring everyone together and say thank you to all of the churches who are a part of the ministry.

"It’s a time to say thank you to the churches and the individuals and businesses that have supported Open Heart over the years. So, all of the churches have been invited and they encouraged some of their members to come and participate," said Pastor Linda Muhly.

Being able to raise such a large sum over a relatively short time span requires a group effort.

I am so delighted to see all these folks coming together because we can’t do this ministry alone. It takes everyone working together with the community, agencies, individuals, churches, the ecumenical community, and we have just done so much in ten years to help our neighbors who are in need, said Ministry Director, Gayle Lesure.

All of the directors were excited to have the chance to bring everyone who has helped make the organization a success together.

It’s very important, because the day to day operations are all done by volunteers and it’s an opportunity as well to thank them for their hours of service for their neighbors, and just a chance to celebrate what can happen when people come together with a vision for how to make the community better, said Muhly.

At the event itself, dinner was served as well as group prayer, conversation and entertainment. A silent auction and shirt sales all raised money for the Ministry.