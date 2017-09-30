Burn in the Burg Chili Cookoff Heats up Clarksburg

Perfect weather for chili, Saturday, and the Burn in the Burg Chili Cookoff gave locals the opportunity to eat and sample a ton of different kinds.

Hosted by the United Way, the cookoff featured both amateur and professional chili makers making their recipes for a panel of celebrity judges. The winner received a $500 prize, and of course, bragging rights. The event was also a way to raise awareness for local charity organizations, including the Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County, according to Jennifer Lopez, ESL Coordinator for Literacy Volunteers of America.

"United Way is a tremendous force and impact for good in the county to help support the non-profits and all the people who work to make life in Harrison county better. Whether it’s education, or better healthcare, events like this not only bring us together and give us an opportunity to come together as a community, it also raises awareness."

All chili and ingredients were prepared on site at the Clarksburg amphitheater.