President Trump To Visit Morgantown

President Donald Trump will be visiting the University City next week.
Trump will be coming to Morgantown's Metropolitan Theater on Wednesday to film an episode of Fox News' Hannity.
Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom made the announcement on Facebook earlier this afternoon.
Doors for the event will open at 3 and close at 4:30 for the 5 o'clock filming.
Those interested in attending must fill out an application online.
