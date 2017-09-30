One King Sports Plays With A Purpose on Saturday

Young football players and cheerleaders did more than just participant in a game on Saturday.

One King Sports had a Game Day of Giving and collected donations for the Clarksburg Mission at its game day location of Horizons Church.

Aside from the fun of playing and competing, the young players heard from representatives from the Clarksburg Mission about just how crucial their donations are to others in need.

"I think it is wonderful that so many people are out here today supporting kids and that they have chosen to support the mission today. It gives us the opportunity to not only collect the items they have donated but also to tell our story and really that is what this is about for me," said Chris Mullett, executive director of the Clarksburg Mission.

The mission said the donations like these from the community help them serve so many others in the community.

