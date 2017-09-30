West Virginia Walk for Water Sees Hundreds of Participants

Harrison County was on the move Saturday morning. Some of those working up a sweat for a great cause included participants of the 2017 West Virginia Walk for Water.

The walkers walked with buckets and for a special purpose.

The more than 200 walkers were walking to simulate the distance that residents in developing countries walk on a daily basis just to get water.

Because of the effort of the walkers and participants, West Virginians will work to bring safe drinking water to men, women, and children across the world.