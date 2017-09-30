Bridgeport Celebrates Its First Diabetes Walk in the Community

Walkers gathered at the Bridgeport Recreation Center as the community had its first ever Diabetes Walk. The walk was organized in part by Webster Insurance and included other vendors.

Organizers said the walk was created to raise money for the American Diabetes Association and provide those with diabetes or their families with an event to network and show support.

One of the participants was as young as 10 years old.

Samara Proffer, participant, said "Well I found out by going to the doctor. The symptom that I had was that I was drinking a lot. I manage it by dieting."

The organizers said they are looking forward to gaining even more support at the walk next year.