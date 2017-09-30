FBI Center Hosts Annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5k

Runners took off Saturday morning at the FBI Center.

The 5k is in honor of fallen law enforcement and West Virginia's own Jerry Dove.

Jerry Dove was killed in a violent shootout while responding to a bank robbery in Miami, Florida.

The FBI said they work to remember and protect fallen law enforcement everywhere.

Organizers of the event said they are excited to see the event getting a great turn out year after year.

"We do it at a good time of year. In the fall, we get a nice turn out. We probably had 150-160 runners today, if I had to guess so we are so thankful to all the volunteers and to everyone in the community that comes out and volunteers," said Todd Fulks, co-chair.