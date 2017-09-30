West Virginia Grassroots Summit Takes Root in Buckhannon

The theme of the summit was a "people powered movement."

Upshur County Indivisible Votes hosted the two day Grassroots Summit in Buckhannon. The mission of the summit was to connect and create conversation that promotes standing up for yourself, your family and your community.

Attendees had the opportunity to join in on roundtable conversations, trainings, workshops and projects.

More than 29 organizations were present at the summit and more than 100 people attended.

One of the organizers, Alexandra Gallo, said "We are really excited about a people powered movement that is being built here in West Virginia. We are here as a nonpartisan effort."