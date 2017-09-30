Mon County Habitat Partners to Build A House in a Day



Saturday in Monongalia County, The Mon County Habitat for Humanity partnered with the Habitat Road Trip Crazies from Lynchburg Virginia to build a house in one day.

Over 100 Volunteers gathered to complete the project.

They completed everything from the ground up in under 24 hours.

Potential Habitat homeowners go through a selection and application process to see if they qualify to have a home built for them.

Today the home went to a family of three on Jerome Street.

"Today, to watch this go from the slab to where we are now, it's just, it's an amazing experience and I Wish we could do it all the time," said Shawnda Cook, Executive Director of the Mon County Habitat for Humanity.

The house was built on Jerome Street in the Deckers Creek Development.