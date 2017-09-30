2nd Annual Walk For Wishes Held in Morgantown

The Second Annual Walk For Wishes 5 K walk and run helped raise funds for the Make a Wish Foundation Saturday morning.

The event was held at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park in Morgantown.

The goal of $30,000 was surpassed before the event even started.

This helps Make-A-Wish to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Organizers say that the life-changing wishes are only possible because of supporters from the community.

"The average cost of a wish is $4,400. So it's really important for the community to come out and actually attend events like this because we can't continue to do what we do and make wishes come true without the community support," said Jackie Heroman, Regional Manager of the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Morgantown.

A new goal of $40,000 has been set and you can still donate to this cause here.