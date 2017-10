Saturday, the Second international Street Festival introduced the public to many different cultures in Morgantown.

This was an event held on High Street that provided and opportunity for members of the community to celebrate the diversity and culture of Morgantown with food, music and dance.

The flags of more than 100 nations were represented at the Courthouse Square.

WVU's Samba Ensemble opened the entertainment and the popular salsa band, SabroSon, closed out the festivities.