Civil Rights Group Hosts "Hate Has No Home Here" Rally

A local civil rights group held a rally in Buckhannon on Friday afternoon.

Upshur Indivisible held its "Hate Has No Home Here" rally at West Virginia Wesleyan College's chapel.

The rally brought together organization members and local government officials, plus those who have been affected by civil rights issues.

Organizers say they hope that their efforts will be a good example for other communities in the state.

"We're also hoping that some communities will want to move this campaign forward, that other communities might say, hey, we want to have a Hate Has No Home Here event," said organizer Edwina Howard-Jack. ?