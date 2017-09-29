Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center West Addition Takes Shape

Here at WBOY, we've been able to offer you an exclusive look at an economic development project in Harrison county.

As renovations to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center take shape, Gretchen Ross takes a closer look at work on an addition next to the theater.

"Our west addition. it is almost finished with exterior framing. and in fact this morning we've had our concrete poured on the first floor which is quite a lot of concrete the guys have been working on that all day today," said Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center executive director Ryan Tolley.

Between the two floors of the west addition, 10,000 square feet.

"It will house all of our dressing rooms, green rooms," said Tolley. "There will be a second floor which we are calling a shell space right now. It will be a flexible space for holding classes and for rehearsals for our actual theater."

Roof renovations and cleaning continue and inside, work will restore the original stairways.



"Our HVAC systems are pretty much done with the exception of a couple areas that we have to wait on most of the electrical systems of the backbone has been run," said Tolley.

Right now just under two million dollars has been collected in private investments. An additional four to six million in public funds will be raised.



"Within the next month we expect to be rolling out a few ways for individuals to get involved at multiple different levels as well as ways for individuals to sign up for volunteering opportunities. and to just find out more about the theater," said Tolley.

There are many ways for the community to volunteer.

"Before we actually open the theater we expect to have a number of fundraising events things like that so those are great ways to get involved kind of on the ground floor," said Tolley. "Once we are open we want to involve people in as many aspects as possible. So there will be technical opportunities for anyone interested in theater tech. There will also be an opportunity to usher, assisting in the concession areas."