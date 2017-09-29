Local School Wins National Award

Flemington Elementary is one of a small number of schools across the country that's been named a National Blue Ribbon School.

And if you ask the students, they'll say hard work got them there.

Friday, the school along with a few community members celebrated the award and all that hard work.

"It is nice when someone appreciates what you're doing. I feel like we really do put in a lot of work and work very hard and work very well together. And that's not always the case. We're a family here and we rely on each other," said Tammy Daniels third-grade teacher.

And some say their success defies the odds.

"There is some poverty in this community and I think sometimes people stereotype children on the lower socio-economic range and these kids are doing great, these kids are smart, these kids are learning and they show you can beat those odds," said Amy Summers, Delegate to the Legislature, District 49.

The school has under 200 students, but being awarded is not new to them.

"I tell the kids everyday with hard work you can do anything and this just validates that. Good things happen when you work hard," Jeanne Gren, Flemington Elementary principal.

Flemington is one of only three West Virginia schools presented with the U.S. Department of Education award.

The official award ceremony will take place in November in the nation's capital.