Barber Retires After 48 Years of Service to Morgantown

Friday, a local barber is hung up his shears after serving the community for over 48 years.

Loyal customers said their goodbyes to the barber chair on his last day of business.

"A lot of my friendships developed in the customers, and a lot of customers developed into friendships. It's been a fantastic run, I wouldn't do anything different. It's been great," said John Cavalier, Owner and Barber at Hair Unlimited.

John Cavalier has been serving the Morgantown community as a barber for over 48 years. Now he is closing the doors on his current shop, Hair Unlimited, and entering into the life of retirement.

"It's kind of mixed. I was really looking forward to it, but I didn't know it was going to be as emotional as it is because, I've made a lot of good friends in here and, like everything else, it's time to move on. I've been doing it 48 years, that's plenty long enough," said Cavalier.

Many great friendships have come from his years as a barber and always in a lighthearted atmosphere.

"And we've become good friends, and it's not the haircut that you come for, it's the B.S. that you get. The haircuts are free, You're paying for the B.S. ," said Albert Scudiere, customer.

"It was never about the haircut, it was about the friendship, about the, you come here to find out what's going on in town. John always knows. It's been a great ride, close to forty years now, and I'm going to miss him a lot," said Richard Hilleary, customer.

Cavalier has trimmed the locks of some prominent figures in the community over the years, including Don Nehlen, Coach Catlett, and Coach Bill Stewart.

"They're just friends, we never got into their coaching technique because I could tell them how to coach, bout they weren't going to listen to me," said Cavalier. "The deal was they wouldn't tell me how to cut hair, I wouldn't tell them how to coach. but we became great friend actually. In fact Coach Catlett is coming in later today. He's on the end of the list, so that's how I'll wipe it up. Clean it up, Coach Catlett and I'm done."