Gov. Jim Justice Speaks in Harrison County on Road Bond

Governor Jim Justice met with Harrison County residents Friday afternoon to discuss the road bond.

Justice said the vote is the most important in West Virginia's history.

Attendees asked the governor a number of questions ranging from whether or not they'd be taxed, to how soon the road bond would create jobs.

"I mean there was a lot of people that were concerned about the possibility of raising taxes. There's no chance on this earth that that can happen. There were a lot of people that are concerned about will jobs go to West Virginians, I hope every job goes to West Virginians. And there were a lot of people concerned with local projects," Justice said.

The vote will take place Saturday, October 7.