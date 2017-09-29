Final Disaster Recovery Center Closing

Flood recovery efforts are still in place around the state.
But, the final Disaster Recovery Center in West Virginia is closing.
The center in Hundred closed 6 p.m. Friday.
Officials still urge residents of affected counties to register with FEMA and apply for Funding either online or over the phone.
Call (800) 621-3362 or click here to apply online.
