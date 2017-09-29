Medical Cannabis Seminar to Take Place Saturday in Morgantown

In April Governor Jim Justice signed a medical marijuana bill into law, and as as the industry forms, the first medical cannabis seminar in the state will take place on Saturday, September 30 in Morgantown.

The event is hosted by the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Society, US Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development and the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society.

“You’re gonna see doctors, patients, people who will be applying for licenses, scientists, lab technicians,” said Founder of the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society Russ Cersosimo. “I think everyone and anyone that’s interested in the industry is going to have the opportunity to come and learn something.”

Experts will be on hand to discuss the new laws and how medical cannabis will be distributed.

“This is real medicine,” said Michael Patterson, CEO of US Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development. “What a lot of people don’t understand, they see California and what’s happening out West, that’s pretty much recreational. All up and down the East coast from Pennsylvania to Maryland and Florida and now West Virginia, this is medicine and we’re gonna treat it like medicine. Almost like a pharmacy.”

There will also be discussions of job opportunities for caregivers, physicians, patients and others looking to get into the businesses.

“There’s gonna be over 1,000 jobs that are brought in specific to the cannabis industry,”C Cersosimo explained. “Specifically hands on cannabis jobs in a dispensary, grower or a processing facility as well as ancillary jobs.”

Organizers said they want West Virginians to realize the benefits of the industry as well as clear up any misconceptions.

“The dispensaries, they’re only gonna have 30 in the entire state, so these dispensaries are gonna look more like a pharmacy,” Patterson said.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place and the public is invited to attend.

For ticket information, visit events.pamcs.org or call 321-848-0479.