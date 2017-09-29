5th Annual Operation Welcome Home Golf Scramble Raises Funds to Aid Veterans

Operation Welcome Home's 5th Annual Veterans Golf Scramble was held Friday afternoon at Lakeview Golf Resort.

All proceeds from the event went towards supporting the mission of training and job placement of veterans.

One issue that many veterans face when coming back from active duty is not being able to find meaningful employment in the community.

"We're known as one of the number one cities and vet friendly universities, and so we want veterans to come back here, but sometimes getting a job is really tough," said Sandra Cotton, Operation Welcome Home Board of Directors. "And so today's golf outing is really a fantastic way for the Operation Welcome Home to partner with the community to help raise some funds to help our veterans get jobs."

Twenty Teams consisting of over 100 players came out to support the cause.