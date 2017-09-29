Man Dies in Beverly Garage Fire

A man died in a garage fire in Randolph County Thursday, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.
An 80-year-old man died in the fire in Beverly, officials said. His name has not been released at this time.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation, officials said.
There were no working smoke alarms found in the garage, according to officials.
