Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Donates to 3 Local Groups

Multiple groups received a generous donation from Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday.

The facility gave donations to the Harrison County Humane Society, Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church and Miracles You Admire, which is a local down syndrome advocacy organization.

The facility is part of 13 others located throughout the state. The Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation director said it is this network that allows the facility to provide to the communities they serve in.

"And they allocate funds for us to pick out organizations that we as a team have picked and they provide the checks and the money and we donate to organizations that we feel give back to the community," added Tricia Calemine-Dolan, executive director.

Each group received $500.