7 Places to Get a Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Coffee lovers, rejoice: It’s National Coffee Day! To celebrate, we found out seven places where you can get a free or discounted cup today!
- Cinnabon
- Grab a free 12-ounce coffee with your cinnamon roll this morning at participating Cinnabon locations
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Grab yourself a doughnut and a discounted coffee this morning! You can get any medium hot coffee for just $0.66.
- Keurig
- From Friday through Sunday, get 20% off all pods and bagged coffee purchased at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE. Get free shipping with a $39 or higher purchase.
- Krispy Kreme
- As if the original glazed doughnut wasn’t enough to get you in line, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free cup of coffee and a doughnut today.
- McDonald’s
- If you love McCafe, you’re in luck! You can get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe when you download the My McCafe app, available for iOS and Android devices.
- 7-Eleven
- Members of the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program get one free cup of coffee at participating locations Friday through Sunday. To redeem, show a bar code on the 7-Eleven smartphone app at checkout. Limit one deal per member.
- Sheetz
- Get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte when you order it through the Sheetz smartphone app.