Harrison Clarksburg Health Department Seeks Grant Support for Harm Reduction Program

The Harrison Clarksburg Health Department started a Harm Reduction and needle exchange program in May of 2017. Since then, the executive director said the program has grown and experienced much success.

The health department is asking for community support while applying for a grant to aid the program. The department is asking for community leaders, institutions and the citizens of Harrison County to provide letters of support for the grant application. The application's deadline is October 9.

"Really, for the first time, through the Department of Health and Human Resources, the Bureau of Public Health and the Department of Epidemiology is offering a grant through federal money to put out for harm reduction programs such as are," said Joseph Bundy, executive director.

To provide a letter of support, contact the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department at 304-623-9308.