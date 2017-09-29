UPDATE: Doddridge County Compressor Station Stabilized Following Fire, Residents Return to Homes

UPDATE (9/29/17 12:55 p.m.):



EQT has confirmed that the condensate tank that was on fire has been fulled secured and stabilized. EQT also confirmed that no one was injured during the incident. The area evacuation has been lifted and residents have returned to their homes, EQT said.



EQT released the following update on the condensate tank fire at the Saturn compressor station in West Union:

On Friday, September 29, 2017, at approximately 7:00 am, a condensate tank ignited at EQT Midstream Partners’ Saturn compressor station located in West Union, Doddridge County, West Virginia. The Saturn facility was immediately locked down and all emergency services personnel, as well as the WV DEP were notified. Emergency services were dispatched to the site and the flow of gas to the station was terminated. There were no injuries and, out of an abundance of caution, approximately 20 homes located within a half-mile of the station were evacuated as a safety protocol. At approximately 11:15 am, the incident was fully secured and stabilized; the evacuation was lifted by the local emergency coordinator and neighbors were returned to their homes. All liquid remained in the concrete containment area and there was no impact to groundwater sources or nearby streams. Together with EQT personnel, emergency services crews have begun the process of evaluating and isolating the ignition source to ensure the incident remains under control. At this time the cause of the ignition is unknown and a full root-cause analysis and investigation of the incident has begun.

Authorities are investigating the cause of a well pad fire in Doddridge County.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to Central Communications 911.

It happened in the area of Central Station Road, according to dispatchers, which is between West Union and Greenwood. The area around the property has been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Volunteer fire departments from Greenwood, West Union, Pennsboro, Ellenboro, and Harrisville were dispatched to the scene, along with the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority, sheriff's department, and OES.

