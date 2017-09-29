Residents Evacuated After Well Pad Fire in Doddridge County

Authorities are investigating the cause of a well pad fire in Doddridge County.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to Central Communications 911.

It happened in the area of Central Station Road, according to dispatchers, which is between West Union and Greenwood. The area around the property has been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Volunteer fire departments from Greenwood, West Union, Pennsboro, Ellenboro, and Harrisville were dispatched to the scene, along with the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority, sheriff's department, and OES.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for the latest updates.