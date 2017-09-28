College Spotlight: Keil And Turner Receive Honors

Junior Defensive Back, Stephen Turner came up big in Fairmont State's rally over Charleston last Thursday night.

Turner had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown to tie the score at 16 with 5:38 left. Turner says that he enjoys the fight of a close game. "I like playing in close games. I don't really like blowing teams out. I like dog fights, its just fun. You really get to see the character in people."

Turner didn't stop there, coming up with another pick with just two minutes left to set up Sam Keil. Turner had confidence in Keil that he would make the kick.

It was Keil's, "second" game-winning field goal of the season, both, being on the road.

At Urbana three weeks ago, Keil made a career-long 45-yard boot in a 27-24 victory. Against Charleston, Keil hit from 32 yards out as time expired to give the Falcons a 19-16 win. Keil says that it is a simple method. "It's easy, just work on practice, i just forget about it immediately really. I relive it for 24 hours then it's onto the next one."

Looking ahead, there is a lot of excitement in the Friendly city this weekend. Aside from homecoming festivities, the 50th anniversary of Fairmont State's NAIA National Championship football team will be celebrated prior to Saturday's kick-off.

The Falcons have put the win and accolades behind them as they look to face UVa-Wise, which is just a half-game back of the Falcons for first place.