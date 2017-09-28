Monongalia County GOP Hosts Road Bond Forum

Thursday evening the Monongalia County GOP hosted a road bond forum at South Middle School.

The topic of the forum was the "Roads to Prosperity Amendment".

This is the road bond issue that will appear before voters on ballots for a special election being held on October 7.

Donald Williams of the Division of Highways said that the meeting was held to inform people and displace any information that isn't correct.

"For example, some folks are saying there's increased taxes if this bond passes in October and that's not true," said Williams. "There are fees that are already incorporated. They have already been voted on, they went into effect July 1. So, it's the monies that's being generated from those additional fees and taxes are being used to pay for the bond."

Discussion also included different funding options including the general operations bond.