Light Up The Sky Hosted in Remembrance of Codey Hardman

Anmoore residents as well as friends and family members of Codey Hardman gathered at the Anmoore Fire Department in remembrance of his life. Thursday would have been Hardman’s 28th Birthday.

Balloons and Chinese lanterns were released lighting up the night sky in remembrance of Hardman keeping his memory alive. Family members said Hardman enjoyed helping people and was a volunteer fireman with the Anmoore Department.

“This is one way we want to honor him and keep him alive, and try and have it as a yearly thing. And to get other people involved with their loved ones to come out and join us,” said Jackie Hardman, mother of Codey Hardman.

Those in attendance could write personal messages on the lanterns and balloons to send up in the sky

“He was an outgoing person, he was a clown anytime he was around people he was laughing, so he was always there for everybody, anytime someone needed something he was always there,” said Eddie Hardman, father.

The Hardman family expressed that Codey would never be forgotten.