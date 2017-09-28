WVU Launches Nation’s First Center to Study Land-Grant Institutions

West Virginia University has created the Center for the Future of Land-Grant Education, the nation's first devoted to the study of land-grants.

Thursday evening the center was launched with a panel discussion by higher education experts that were introduced by WVU President Gordon Gee.

The center is located on the 5th floor of Allen Hall on WVU's Evansdale Campus.

"I think it's a really opportune time to have this center," said Nathan Sorber, director of the center. "We're seeing a growing gulf between the people and higher education institutions. We're seeing decreasing support for public higher education, so I think it's increasingly important that we research the ways that we can make a greater difference in the lives of people and their communities."

Sorber is an assistant professor of higher education at the WVU College of Education and Human Services and also a prominent land-grant movement scholar.