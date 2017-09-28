American Heart Association Host Awareness Walk in Bridgeport

Hundreds joined in the fight against heart disease Thursday night at the Bridgeport Recreation Center helping raise funds for the American Heart Association.

The association said approximately 50 teams signed up for the walk supporting funding for heart disease and stroke education. They also said heart disease is still the number one killer across the country. Members of the American Heart Association added that heart disease is preventable with life style changes.

“I’ve been a volunteer with the American Heart Association for over 20 years, and our goal is to increase awareness of heart disease, cardiovascular disease, and stroke; and also to also raise money because the American Heart Association funds quite a bit of research,” said Cheryl Farley, Nurse Manager of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab at United Hospital Center.

Members of the association said getting people to take small steps can make a big improvement in their health.