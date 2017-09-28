Robinson Grand In Need of Volunteers

Latest developments on the renovations to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.

Construction continues on the inside of the theatre, including creating a space backstage for a grand piano and electrical work.

Outside concrete is poured for the 10,000 square foot west addition, which will house dressing and green rooms.

Executive Director Ryan Tolley said within the next month the public phase of the fundraising campaign will begin along with a call for volunteers.

"Before we actually open the theatre we expect to have a number of fundraising events things like that so those are great ways to get involved kind of on the ground floor," said Tolley. "Once we are open we want to involve people in as many aspects as possible. So there will be technical opportunities for anyone interested in theatre tech. There will also be an opportunity to usher, assisting in the concession areas."