Flags at Half-Staff in Tucker County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Flags at Half-Staff in Tucker County

Posted: Updated:
By Leah Knicely, Barbour, Randolph, and Tucker County Reporter
Connect

Flags were at half-staff Thursday, September 28 in Tucker County in remembrance of the late Republican Tony Lewis

Governor Jim Justice ordered the state flags be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Thursday at government buildings.  Lewis died Sunday from issues with cancer. 

Lewis was elected to the House of Delegates in 2016, representing portions of Preston and Tucker counties.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.