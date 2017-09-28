Flags at Half-Staff in Tucker County

Flags were at half-staff Thursday, September 28 in Tucker County in remembrance of the late Republican Tony Lewis.
Governor Jim Justice ordered the state flags be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Thursday at government buildings. Lewis died Sunday from issues with cancer.
Lewis was elected to the House of Delegates in 2016, representing portions of Preston and Tucker counties.
