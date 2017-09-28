YouthBuild North Central Holds Graduation

YouthBuild North Central in Elkins, Randolph County celebrated graduation at the Phil Gainer Community Center with its largest graduating class ever.

Nineteen students received their TASK certificates and celebrated their eight months worth of hard work and dedication. One student said he was offered an opportunity with YouthBuild that he didn’t receive in public school.

“People really kind of advocated for us better in YouthBuild because you don’t get a lot of one-on-one time in a public school because they kind of have to attend to a lot more people and since you don’t have time to do that with everybody people that slack behind or don’t take onto things quicker don’t get the attention they need and I really got that at YouthBuild,” said YouthBuild Graduate William Gartmann.

The class of 2017 graduated from an entrepreneurship program which taught them hands-on skills while strengthening their educational background.