TALA Prepares to Launch 10th Haunted House Season

A local fall attraction will be marking a big anniversary this season.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum's haunted house will open its doors for the 10th year.

Crews have been busy getting the lawn of the asylum ready to host the fall activities, including tours of the main building and zombie paintball.

One of their goals is to see just how scary each year can get.

"Typically we know we've done a good job when they come running out of the back door exit yelling, 'oh I can't believe she peed!'" said TALA Operations Manager Rebecca Jordan Gleason.

This year's haunted house, called Deviant, will open tomorrow night at dark. You can find more information including hours here.