Governor Jim Justice Attends Corridor H Groundbreaking

The Division of Highways broke ground Thursday afternoon on the Kerens to Parsons Section of the Corridor H project.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice along with Transportation Secretary Tom Smith and local and state leaders were here in Randolph County at the start of this section of the project for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We want to promote roads for commerce and activity to bring jobs into West Virginia. This is a $209 million project and we’re pretty excited about this that will extend to the north to connect Corridor H/US 48 between the I-79 and the I-81, I-66 area,” said Senator Greg Boso.

The Ground Breaking event marked the first phase of a three-part phase for the completion of Corridor H.

Department of Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the project will move forward swiftly and this is a great first step.

“This is about a seven and a half mile section. What I am really thrilled about is the Governor’s plan that is in his Road Bond Program that gets this project not just halfway between Kerens and Parsons but all the way over to Parsons. It’s just an exciting time. The DOT is really looking forward to having a chance to finish up this section all the way over to Parsons,” said Smith.

The state is a little more than a week away from the October 7 vote on the road bond referendum. The passage of the bond will provide an estimated $2.8 billion for road construction in West Virginia.

“We haven’t seen a lot of activity over the last couple of years. This is the next step in this initiative but we are completing some pavement projects right now that are part of the construction that has been let in years past but this is the most recent activity,” continued Senator Boso.

The final permits for this section of the Corridor H project were approved late August. The projected completion date is set for 2020.