Medicare Withdraws Approval From Sharpe Hospital

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has terminated Medicare eligibility for a local hospital.

The CMS said William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston is not in compliance with the requirements for a psychiatric hospital set forth by Medicare.

Medicare benefits will no longer be paid for new admits to the hospital, and current beneficiaries will only receive benefits for a maximum of 30 days from Thursday.

Officials with the Division of Health and Human Resources in Charleston said they're already working to fix the deficiencies that caused the problem.

"Upon notification by CMS we began an audit of all patient treatment plans at the facility and we are about two-thirds through the process right now," said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch.

Officials with CMS said the hospital will have to completely reapply to be part of the Medicare program. Crouch hopes to see Sharpe become recertified with Medicare after addressing those issues.