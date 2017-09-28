New York Woman Sentenced to 40 Years for Monongalia County Murde - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

New York Woman Sentenced to 40 Years for Monongalia County Murder

Posted: Updated:
By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
Connect
Kimberly McInnis Kimberly McInnis

A judge has sentenced a New York woman in the death of a Tennessee man in Monongalia County.

Kimberly McInnis will spend 40 years in prison for the death of Howard Green.

In June, McInnis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

West Virginia State Police said McInnis stabbed Green 10 times and ran him over with his work truck in January 2015 in the Gamble Road mobile home park in the Cassville area.

McInnis' brother and father testified Thursday, and her lawyer told the judge he believes she has a mental illness. The judge, however, decided to sentence McInnis to the maximum penalty.

She will be eligible for parole in 10 years, court officials said.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.