Fairmont Stray Dogs Helped Via Social Media

Social media can be a useful platform for a number things, including identifying stray dogs.

"People are posting, 'hey I saw this dog.' And then you find out someone else says, 'well that dog was clear over in my neighborhood.' So I think it makes it better because we're realizing when a dog has actually gotten loose from their owner," said Jonna Spatafore, Marion County Humane Society director.

Posts on community Facebook pages about stray dogs are common. Especially when it's suspected that the dog has suffered abuse.

"We do tend to get more calls regarding people leaving their animals sometimes, and leaving them in their houses locked up and we have to come in and get them out. And it does seem like in the past year that's kind of been on the up tick," said Timothy VanPelt, animal control officer.

But just because a lost dog runs away from you, doesn't mean it's been abused.

"Unfortunately a lot of times people see a dog that's scared and they think sometimes that that might be a sign that it's been abused, and not always, it might just be a scared dog," said VanPelt.

If you find a stray dog, don't try to trap it on your own. Call your local animal control officer first.

Once a stray animal is in animal control's custody, owners have five days to claim their pet.

After that they're put up for adoption.

Spatafore gives advice on how to avoid having your dog end up on a stray dog Facebook post.

"Put its rabies tag on it, pay your dog tax, put your tax tag on it and think about getting it micro-chipped. Because those are all three wonderful ways that if you loose your dog and somebody finds it we can get it back to you," Spatafore said.