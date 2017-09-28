Aurora Man Arrested on Drug Charge in Tucker County

An Aurora man was arrested on a methamphetamine charge Wednesday.

West Virginia State Police pulled over a vehicle, in which Jeremy Watson, 22, was a passenger, just outside of Parsons after a person was reportedly held at gunpoint in Grant County.

A bag of methamphetamine was found outside of the vehicle where Watson was sitting, police said. Watson was also found to be in possession of a handgun, which is illegal due to his 2015 felony convictions of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was also wanted out of Preston County, police said.

After arriving at the Parsons Detachment, police found $460 on Watson. He does not have a job, police said, and had no answer for where the money came from. While attempting to process Watson, police said he was "belligerent and defiant." He told police that the magistrate could "shove the paperwork..." when asked for his address, according to court documents. He also refused to be photographed or fingerprinted.

Watson is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, and refusal to submit fingerprints in Tucker County Circuit Court.

