A Local Safety Patrol Student Goes Above and Beyond for Special Cause

Helping students cross the street, monitoring the playground and holding doors open inside the school are typical responsibilities of a safety patrol student, but one safety patrol student at Simpson Elementary in Bridgeport chose to add another responsibility to his list.

"Well I was at my house and I kind of knew a little bit about the hurricanes but then this person took a video from inside their house and it made me feel really bad cause all these kids lost everything, their house, their school, all their school supplies," said Michael Romano, safety patrol and fifth-grade student at Simpson Elementary.

Romano made a flyer and the safety patrol students handed them out throughout the school. His mission was to raise money for the Miami-Dade County School System so students just like them can get back to learning.

"They had a special fundraiser because they are taking in over 10,000 kids from the Florida Keys. We are going to give the money straight to them and we raised over $1,000 from our school and the law office of Michael J. Romano is going to match that," explained Romano.

With the mindset of raising $1,000, Romano said he learned something about his classmates that all adults can also learn from.

"Something that I didn't know about fundraising that I learned was that most people really want to help. It's not like only certain kids do it. Most people really want to help," added Romano.

The money raised at Simpson Elementary by Romano and his fellow classmates will be sent to help the Miami-Dade County School System purchase school supplies and necessities for the students that were displaced because of Hurricane Irma.