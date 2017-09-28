Glow Run Race Seeks Volunteers

We're quickly approaching the month of October, which means the season for Halloween and harvest activities will begin.

One such activity is the NightGLOW 5k Run in Fairmont.

The race will take place at night and participants are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark clothing and accessories.

The race will take place on October 21 which is the same day as Fairmont's Happy Trail and Fall Fest events.

"Well we want them to see downtown and everything that the downtown district has to offer. The race is actually going to start on the connector so you'll see the whole way into downtown, which is beautiful. And you'll see throughout the downtown area and we'll end at Palatine park," said Nikki Lewis, executive director of Mainstreet Fairmont.

Race planners are in need of about 30 volunteers to help with the runners. To sign up or learn more, click here.